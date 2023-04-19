Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. 109,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,114. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $215.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

