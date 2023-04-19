Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.55. 436,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average is $347.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

