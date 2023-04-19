Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97,033 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. 10,088,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,144,813. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

