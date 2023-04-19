Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.52. 8,583,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

