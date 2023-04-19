Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Short Interest Update

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,513. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

