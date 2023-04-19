Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

MSGM opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi bought 441,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,565.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,480,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,971.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.54% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

