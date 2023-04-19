MRA Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. 654,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,497. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

