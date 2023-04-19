MRA Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 792,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

