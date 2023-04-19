MRA Advisory Group Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 1,504,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,440. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

