MRA Advisory Group Has $448,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

COST traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,102. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

