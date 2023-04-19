MRA Advisory Group Invests $246,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

