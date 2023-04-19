MRA Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,208. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

