MRA Advisory Group Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $415.42. The stock had a trading volume of 934,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

