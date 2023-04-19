MRA Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

LMT traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.85. 352,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.64.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

