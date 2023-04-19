MRA Advisory Group Sells 149 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,276. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.03. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

