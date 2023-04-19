MRA Advisory Group Sells 19,779 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,397. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

