M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

