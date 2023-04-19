M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MTB stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.10.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.