Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NBRV opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

