Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

About Naked Wines

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.