Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Naked Wines Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naked Wines (NWINF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.