Nano (XNO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $124.18 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00334497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00535334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00440373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.