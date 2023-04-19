National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 740 Shares of United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United States Copper Index Fund were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 114.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 391.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 85.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period.

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of CPER traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 23,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $28.66.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

