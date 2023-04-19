National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$201.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.50.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$183.81. 42,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$171.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$139.24 and a 12 month high of C$193.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Tire Company Profile

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$126.18 per share, with a total value of C$88,328.03. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

