National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 52,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in National Health Investors by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in National Health Investors by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NHI remained flat at $50.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.