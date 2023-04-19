NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,005 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 157,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

