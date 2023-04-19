NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,194 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.28. 574,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

