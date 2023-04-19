NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $9.80 on Wednesday, reaching $181.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,992. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.35. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.07.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

