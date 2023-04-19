NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 861,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

