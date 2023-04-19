NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,459 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 7,394,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,347,801. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

