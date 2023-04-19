NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,746,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,079,000 after buying an additional 527,338 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 225,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 541,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,829. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

