NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 9,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $95.76 and a 12-month high of $127.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.