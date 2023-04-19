NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.38. 754,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.