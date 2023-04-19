NEM Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $355.70 million and $11.43 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEM Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

