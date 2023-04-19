Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE NEO traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.06. 70,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.05. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$17.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.9509202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.