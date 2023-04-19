Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.
NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 1.2 %
TSE NEO traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.06. 70,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.05. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$17.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
