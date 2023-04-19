Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 2.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 314,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 388,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

