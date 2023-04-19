Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Shares Down 10.2%

Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Neptune Orient Lines Stock Performance
About Neptune Orient Lines
Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.
