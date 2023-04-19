Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 5,714,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 7,530,264 shares.The stock last traded at $319.12 and had previously closed at $333.70.

The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

