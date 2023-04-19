NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE NTST opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

