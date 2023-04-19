Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NBW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,496. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

