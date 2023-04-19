Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 6.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 103,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 580,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $6,990,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Nevro by 100.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

