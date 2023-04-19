New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in March

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,064,500 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 758,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.7 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

