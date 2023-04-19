NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

NEXCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 188,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

