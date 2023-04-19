NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 188,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

