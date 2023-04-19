NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Hits $617,250.55

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. NFT has a market capitalization of $617,250.55 and approximately $563.71 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,307.82 or 1.00100757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01764535 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,310.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

