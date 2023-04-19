Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.11 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $480.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

