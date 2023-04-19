Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.23 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,272 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $40,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

