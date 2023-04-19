NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,852. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

