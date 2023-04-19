North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.54

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.43, with a volume of 17290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.