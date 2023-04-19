Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

