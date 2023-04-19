Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,304 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 114,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,242. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

